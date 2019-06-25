79-year-old man killed in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Grant County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says that a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 79-year-old James Farr, was going northbound on State Road 37 near 50th Street when, for some unknown reason, it crossed the center line. The Fusion collided with a 2010 Jeep Liberty head southbound which was being driven by 68-year-old James Phillippe.

Far was transported to the Marion hospital where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Farr’s passenger, 77-year-old Rebecca Farr, was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of internal injuries.

 Phillippe was not injured.

The crash happened around 9:45 Sunday morning. 

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

