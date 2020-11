NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) - Over the weekend, when Erie County officials and top aides to Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed placing "yellow zone" restrictions around most of Erie County, the City of North Tonawanda in Niagara County also came up, according to the county legislature's chairwoman.

"I was told by other people on the call that they did specifically talk about North Tonawanda and were keeping an eye on that," said Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh. "I had no direct contact with anyone from the state to discuss our numbers for microcluster potential. But we certainly know that could be coming."