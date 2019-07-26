8-year-old boy hit by vehicle while riding his bike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say an eight-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials tell News 4 it happened at South Park Avenue and Folger Street.

The vehicle, possibly an older style Chevy Malibu, driving south on South Park, struck the boy who was riding his bike.

Authorities say the suspect hit two other vehicles and left the scene.

The eight-year-old was taken to Oishei for minor injuries. Police report no other injuries at this time.

According to police, they are reviewing video in the area as they attempt to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police at 851-4415.