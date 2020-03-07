8-year-old’s birthday wish: donations to help other kids play sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Athletic League receives many donations, but now they’re getting one from their youngest donor yet.

This is a new playing field for 8-year-old Cole Glenn. He’s a hockey lover, but Saturday he spent his morning going over the basics of soccer, where he made a few new friends.

“It’s nice to meet them. They’re fun and the coaches are really nice,” said Cole.

But for many of these children, what Cole has done is also really nice.

“My mom told me they can’t play sports because their parents can’t afford it and so and I thought if I can play sports, people can play sports, then everybody should be able to play sports,” said Cole.

For his 8th birthday last month, instead of receiving gifts, he asked people to donate to the Buffalo Police Athletic League or PAL. His mom Krista admits it took a little convincing at first.

“The more we talked about it, the more he was willing to do it, he got really excited about it and felt really good that he was able to contribute,” said Krista Glenn, cole’s mother.

And so far, he’s the youngest contributor.

“It is a first and it’s huge and it just shows that we have kids who are compassionate and think of others and you know are selfless and really thinking of the world as a whole and other children who may not have as much as they do,” said Nekia Kemp, executive director of the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

Cole raised about $200 for PAL, which offers different sports programs throughout the year for youth in the city — all for free. The money will go directly towards equipment such as balls and netting and uniforms.

Cole tells News 4 he plans to donate every year for his birthday. His mom says it’s a lesson he’s learning on and off the court which she hopes will inspire others.

“That’s the beautiful thing about kids. When they get together, it doesn’t matter where they’re from, what language they speak it home, sports brings them together,” said Krista.

