80-year-old missing in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Orchard Park Man.

Melvyn Edwards has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say Edwards was last seen on Ridgeway Drive in the town of Orchard Park around 10:30 a.m.

He was driving a 2012 red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with New York registration FRP-1586 and wearing an orange hunting cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orchard Park Town Police at 716 662-6444.