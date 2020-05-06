914th Air Refueling Wing and 158th Fighter Wing set to fly over WNY saluting frontline, essential workers

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 914th Air Refueling Wing and 158th Fighter Wing will fly in formation over Western New York to salute all the frontline workers, essential personnel, and emergency responders.

It’s set to take place next Tuesday after a training mission.

According to their Facebook page, they are scheduled to fly over Eastern Niagara, Mount Saint Mary’s, DeGraff Memorial, Millard Fillmore Suburban, Mercy Hospital, Buffalo General, ECMC, Sisters Hospital, VA of Western New York, and Kenmore Mercy.

They will also fly over the Niagara Falls Airport, UB, and Buffalo Airport.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.