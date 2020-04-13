95-year-old celebrates birthday with Bills tailgate party

1  of  2
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)-The community came together in the Town of Tonawanda Sunday to celebrate a resident’s 95th birthday.

The party’s theme was a Bills tailgate and family and friends wore bills masks they made for the party and celebrated Jean Avery from a distance.

Jean said she feels grateful for the celebration.

“Every day of my life has been special. I feel very lucky to have had the family I’ve had and the friends I’ve had,” Jean said.

Family and friends also held up signs from a distance to show jean she’s appreciated

