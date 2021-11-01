97 Rock’s DJ Jickster ready for weeklong sleep out as Operation: Rock Out Hunger food drive starts Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 16th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger event begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday. 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster stopped by the News 4 studios to talk about the event.
Members of the community can donate food items — especially frozen turkeys — and money to benefit local families, children, aging community members and veterans facing hunger this holiday season by visiting the FeedMore WNY trailer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital parking lot A (1540 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221) until Nov. 9.
DJ Jickster sleeps in the trailer all seven nights of the event to raise awareness. You can watch his interview in the video player above.
