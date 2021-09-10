97 Rock’s Tom Ragan speaks out about his breakthrough COVID-19 case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, 97 Rock morning co-host Tom Ragan revealed he has a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19. Ragan says he’s fully vaccinated.

Ragan is one of the longest-running voices on Buffalo radio. After 27-years with 103.3 The Edge, he and Ted Shredd just moved down the hall to 97 Rock.

Ragan says he had a cough and headache, just thinking it was a cold. He followed up with a rapid antigen test that came back negative for coronavirus.

Days later, the DJ lost his sense of taste and smell, which prompted him to get a PCR COVID-19 test.

The test came back positive.

Ragan credits the COVID-19 vaccine he had received for keeping him mostly symptom-free. He says he’s surprised with the low number of “breakthrough” cases being reported.

“I am healthy, I have two doses of Pfizer, I wear a mask everywhere and yet somehow I ended up getting COVID which means these variants are doing what they’re supposed to do. Which is infect us. So, having the vaccine is probably the most important thing at this point that can protect you from going to the hospital, death, being intubated that sort of thing,” Ragan said.

