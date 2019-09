BUFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Families gathered at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Saturday to celebrate the people who help save lives through blood and organ donation.

Hundreds of people participated in the Donate Life Walk.

The yearly event is held to inspire future donors.

Connect Life says that more than 114-thousand people are currently waiting for a transplant and about 22 people die each day because they did not receive the organ that they needed.