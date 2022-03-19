LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by two vehicles at a Lockport intersection Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:46 p.m at the South Transit Street and High Street intersection.

Richard W. Howes III was killed after he tried to walk west across South Transit Street at the intersection and was hit by two vehicles driving south on South Transit Street, according to the City of Lockport Police Department.

The vehicles had a green light for north and south traffic.

Howes was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the accident has been released.

Lockport Police are investigating. They ask if anyone has information to call them at (716) 433-7700 or the Confidential Tip Line at (716) 439-6707.