BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 31-year-old Blasdell man died in a three vehicle accident on the morning of August 16th in Hamburg.

The accident happened on Route 5 near Columbia Avenue around 8:00 a.m.

Hamburg Police say the man, suffering serious injuries, was trapped inside his vehicle. He was extracted and taken to ECMC by Mercy flight. He passed away a short time later.

Officials say the other drivers only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.