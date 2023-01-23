HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many Bills fans are still reeling after yesterday’s loss, but one Hamburg family is grateful for a big opportunity to attend the game.

For one Bills fan, it was his first time watching a game in person at Highmark Stadium. Despite the loss, he said it was a fun experience and it all started when he drew the team’s logo in school.

“Art’s my favorite class in school because I get to color, too. And we get to do fun crafts,” Tyler Darling, a 7-year-old second grader, said.

Tyler’s mother, Christina, says her son started making art when he was two years old and she is always impressed with what he can create.

“Tyler is an amazing, sweet, smart, funny, loving, caring, artistic boy,” Christina Darling told News 4.

Tyler’s favorite subject in school is art and his favorite sports team is the Bills. During some free time at school on Thursday, Tyler drew the Bills logo and brought it with him on his bus ride home. When other students saw the drawing, they made fun of him. His mom said Tyler was crying when he got home from school.

“He bullied me and told me the Bills drawing looked nothing like the Bills logo,” Tyler said. “[I felt] sad. I was crying for like the whole day.”

A post on social media about Tyler’s story went viral and Bills Mafia stepped in to lift Tyler and his family up. He and his mom were given tickets to the divisional playoff game against the Bengals.

“I didn’t expect they’d be doing all of this, but I felt pretty happy,” Tyler said.

“It was unbelievable to sit there and think that such a wonderful thing game from such a negative thing,” Christina added.

Christina says she is grateful for the support, but she encourages everyone to be kind to others.

“A few kind words go a long way. You don’t understand what a simple word can mean to somebody,” Christina said.

As for Tyler, he says he wants to be an artist when he grows up who is known for his coloring and crafting skills.

“I’m probably going to be famous. Well, I already am famous… a lot is going on!” Tyler concluded.