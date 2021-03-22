A group of parents is suing the Grand Island School District to return to five days of in-person learning

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents in the Grand Island School District are suing to get their kids back in the classroom.

The lawsuit names the governor, the Grand Island Central School District, the school board, the superintendent, the state and county health departments, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the Grand Island Teachers Association.

The group has formed a non-profit organization called Coalition of Grand Island Parents to Put Students First. They’re suing to force the district to offer five days of in-person learning a week.

According to a press release from HoganWillig, the firm representing the parents, the lawsuit argues “that the school’s continued decision to singularly offer a “hybrid” learning model for

those students and families who wish to attend in-person is harmful to students, contributes to stress and severe mental health issues, and poses a significant threat to a child’s normal growth and

development. The harm, parents say, is compounding every single day that students are prohibited from returning to their normal school schedule.

Grand Island Superintendent Dr. Brian Graham said in a statement Monday that the district will be prepared to return to frull in-person instruction when “future modifications to mandatory guidance permit us to do so”.

Here is Graham’s full statement: