A helping hand for college students from the AAUW

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If you bought a book at the big used book sale last spring sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), then you are helping pay for scholarships for local college students.

Monday night one of those scholarships – worth $5,000 – was handed to a pre-Med student at UB to help with her college expenses. Temara Cross is a junior at UB who graduated from Hutch-Tech. She is recipient of the 11th Annual AAUW-Jacquie Walker Scholarship which goes to an outstanding student who is also very involved in community service.

Temara is active as a Peer Mentor and Student Ambassador in Buffalo’s Say Yes to Education Program, providing guidance and support to students and graduates of the Buffalo Public Schools. She is a Campus Health Educator and a member of UB’s Gospel Choir. Temara has also worked as an intern and apprentice in research at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Temara Cross says: “I’m studying pre-medicine to hopefully gain experience as a general physician and eventually open my own health facility on the east side of Buffalo – including a childcare facility and a mental health facility.”

News Four’s Jacquie Walker presented the scholarship to Temara Monday evening during the AAUW’s annual Fall Banquet at Chef’s Restaurant. Jacquie has a great appreciation for the honor given in her name by the AAUW to a deserving student who also serves the community. She believes Temara represents the spirit of this scholarship beautifully.

The AAUW is already collecting used books for next year’s sale. You may drop off donations on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. Look for more information at aauw.buffalo.edu.