A new Christmas carnival is coming to Clarence

Some Christmas magic is coming to Clarence!

The Great Pumpkin Farm is teaming up with Larry and Dennis Field for a holiday festival that will have you rocking around Western New York’s tallest Christmas tree!

The new carnival called Santa’s Christmas Land, will feature a synchronized musical light show with more than one million pixel and Christmas lights.

You can walk through an interactive winter wonderland complete with, crafts, Christmas hayrides, a forest display made of recyclable items, and free pictures with Santa Clause.

“We’re going to be able to do way more than we ever did in our yard before because now it’s not just a light show, now we’re creating an entire festival,” said Larry Field, creator of the carnival.

Field and his brother Dennis know a thing or two about holiday decorations.

They won first place on ABC’s the Great Christmas Light Fight in 2016.

They’ve also drawn hundreds of visitors to Lakeview for more than 10 years with their musical light display.

The holiday fun kicks off November, 29 with limited discount pre-sale tickets available July, 25.

For ticket information, visit SantasChristmasLand.com.