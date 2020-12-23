A taste of Buffalo comes to New England pop-up kitchens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalonian Chef is taking his love for local food and spreading it around New England.

Todd Snopkowski was born and raised in Tonawanda, but has worked out of the New England area for about 20 years. It wasn’t until three months ago that he started incorporating some of the food he grew up with, into his four Snapchef pop-up kitchens.

“Some of my friends are busting my chops about it. You know, ‘you’re doing a Buffalo concept in New England…are you crazy?’ But I mean, yeah it’s great food,” says Snopkowski.

It all started when the pandemic hit. Todd says he had to get creative when things shut down.

“I had to change over and figure something out, because we lost 80% of our business almost over night.”

Having thought about his “Buffalove” project for quite some time, Todd says the menu came about easily.

It’s really cool to see old hometown Buffalonians or people that have heard of the Beef on Weck, and they come up and they’re really excited to be getting something like this.”

There are Snapchef locations in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, and Providence.