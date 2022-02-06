A Theatre District business offers romantic Valentine’s Day picnics — inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Think it’s too cold for a picnic? Well think again! Oyoyo’s Picture Perfect Picnics create a custom picnic experience both outdoors and indoors.

Oyoyo’s Picture Perfect Picnics is located at 657 Main St. and it’s a one-of-a-kind place, where visitors can have a picnic indoors and outdoors.

“You sit inside our clear dome, it’s fully heated. We can bring it to your home, we can bring it to the park, wherever you’d like it,” said owner Natalie Oyoyo. “You can even have a big screen inside the dome. So you can watch a movie inside the dome, outside in the snow.”

The plastic domes are custom decorated and are catered. The Valentine’s Day-theme picnic is complete with comfy pillows and roses.

Oyoyo started the business last May, in an effort to keep her sister’s memory alive.

“I got started because of my sister, she passed away from epilepsy,” she said. “She and I used to have picnics all the time. When she was no longer here, I decided that I still wanted to have picnics in her honor. I wanted to do something to give people that moment of tranquility that she and I always had.”

For more information on Oyoyo’s Picture Perfect Picnics, call (716) 553-9908.