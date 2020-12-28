A virtual New Years Eve celebration brings more trouble for restaurants

What started as an already turbulent year for bars and restaurants is ending in a similar way. With orange zone restrictions still in place, and Buffalo’s Mayor urging people to stay home this year, many establishments surrounding Roosevelt Plaza are missing out on even more business.

The Owner of Fresh Catch Poke and Galley, Mike Tobin, says he thought a large part of their customers would come pick up food from downtown.

“From Hotels, to start. People who had tickets to a number of the various events going on, to the different celebrations. And then, the traffic that would be coming from the ball drop, before and after. So yeah, we aren’t going to see any of that.”



Because this New Years Eve will not include your typical bar scene, many have been able to fill orders thanks to some creative thinking.

MJ McEwen, Events and Catering Manager at Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, says they’ve been able to scale down some of their catering items. Preparing trays of food for hundreds, down to a party of four.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to release some packages that include appetizers that are BBQ related, but also pairing in our growlers,” McEwen says.

Regardless, the frustration with the way the year has gone is inevitable.

“It’s definetly sad,” says Tobin. “I was looking at some old pictures and just looking at all the stuff we’ve done over the last year, and it’s just been a wild ride. I’m grateful we’re still here.”

But they say they’re ready to do what they can to stay afloat.



“Just take your first step,” says McEwen. “Take your second step. Let’s go, let’s run with it, let’s do what we need to do to get it done.”