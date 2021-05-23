AAA highlights Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in light of multiple deadly WNY crashes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As it gets warmer more motorcyclists are hitting the road and officials are reminding drivers to be safe out there.

Just this past week alone, there have been three deadly motorcycle crashes in Western New York.

It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and AAA wants to raise awareness for motorcycle safety not only for people who ride motorcycles but motorists in general. Here in Western New York, there were deadly crashes on Tuesday on Ridge Road, Wednesday on Union Road and Friday in Chautauqua County.

AAA spokesperson Elizabeth Carey says motorcycle safety awareness month is really about reminding drivers to share the road, pay attention and allow everyone to get to their destination safely.

AAA officials say this is the time of year where people are anxious and ready to get on the road on their motorcycle again because of the weather.

“The latest numbers show that more than 5,000 people are killed in motorcycle crashes every year and you hear screeching tires behind me in the middle of the afternoon. You don’t know what you’re in for when you hit the road. It’s a matter of everyone protecting their safety and the safety of others on the road too So for more than 5,000 people being killed in motorcycle crashes every year, this is something we can do about,” said AAA’s Director of Public Relations Elizabeth Carey.

Carey says their goal is to bring that number down. Officials are reminding people that wearing a helmet is required by law in New York State

Officials are also reminding all drivers to stay within the speed limits and not to drive under the influence.