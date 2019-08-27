AAA kicks off School’s Open, Drive Safe campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–AAA is reminding people how to drive safely, especially with school buses and children on the roads as we head back to school.

They kicked off their annual “School’s Open, Drive Safe” campaign today. It helps reduce the number of school-related pedestrian accidents and deaths.

State trooper James O’Callaghan says some drivers still don’t pay attention on the road, even though they hold this campaign every year.

AAA wants to remind drivers to always stop when a school bus’ lights are flashing, and remove any distractions while driving.