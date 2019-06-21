AAA looking to reverse the trend of the 100 deadliest days

It was just less than three weeks into AAA’s 100 deadliest days that the campaign took on a horrific reality.

“We talk about the 100 deadliest days, we talk about statistics, the 700 people killed every summer. But when it happens in your community, and you see this, and you see these kids rally around this, and you see the heartache these kids are going through, it’s really hard to see this happen,” Elizabeth Carey of AAA said.

Eddie Travis the fourth died in a head-on crash June 15 in West Seneca.

It was just after 8 a.m., and Eddie and his girlfriend were on their way to volunteer for a community event.

The Frontier High School senior was days away from graduating, but not wearing his seatbelt. His girlfriend who was, remains at ECMC recovering from serious injuries.

Just days from the last of the school year, and from graduation, when celebrations about, Frontier High School spent much of this week in mourning.

Carey added, “So this is really when it hits home. And we remind people this is what we’re talking about and this is why everyone needs to be careful out on the roads.”

Three days after Travis was killed, tragedy struck Albion High School, when 17-year-old Brennan Moody, of Kent, died in an early morning crash on Eagle Harbor Road.

State police say speed was a factor, a common theme during the deadliest 100 days.

Carey says parents bare the responsibility to lay out clear rules and to set a good example.

AAA realizes in order to make these 100 days less deadly, they need help from everyone.