AAA offers travel tips as Bills fans ready for playoffs in Houston

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Bills fans are now scrambling to make plans to head to Houston. AAA has some travel tips to get there.

Whether you’re cheering on the Bills from your living couch, or from NRG Stadium in Houston this Saturday, Bills fans are getting ready for the playoffs.

Jack Hazard is a season ticket holder who had special sweatshirts made a few years ago.

“Yea we got it in ’17, as soon as we made the playoffs we ordered the sweatshirts,” said Jack Hazard.

He headed to the Bills store in Orchard Park Monday to stock up on even more Bills gear.

“I’m actually surprised there’s not more people here,” said Hazard.

Some fans have their eye on specific gear.

“I came here for hats. For playoff hats and I came here for the one Alexander had on with the tassel on the top and some shirts,” said Mr. Bean.

But some fans walked away empty handed, as a lot of stuff is sold out in stores.

“A lot of people came in and took a lot a lot of stuff so they keep on running out of stuff,” said Mr. Bean.

While some Bills gear is hard to come by these days, so are plane tickets to Houston. According to AAA, flying from Buffalo to Houston will cost as much as $1,000 with Southwest round trip. Experts say with United, it’ll cost about $800.

“These seats, a lot of them are sold out on Southwest flights so if you want to get one you need to act pretty fast,” said Elizabeth Carey, with AAA.

But Carey says they are more economically friendly options.

“Really die hard Bills fans, they want to drive there about 22 hours, 1500 miles. In a 2015 Ford Escape, a typical car, it’ll cost $130 on gas,” said Carey.

AAA says the more flexible you are with your travel dates, the better deals you’ll be able to find. If there’s another playoff game on the East Coast, Carey says AAA is planning a group trip where many fans could travel together.