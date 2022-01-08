AAA provides tips for winter driving preparedness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In lieu of the recent snow storm that hit Western New York, AAA has some tips to help you be prepared for the rest of the winter season.

AAA advises that anybody that plans to be doing some driving during this time of year to secure their vehicle with any supplies that can be used during an emergency. They also said that if there’s anything to remember, it’s that safety should be everyone’s first priority.

“All I would say is be safe. Take the proper precautions, make sure your vehicle is prepped for the winter,” said Matthew Covert. “Gas tanks are full. Have proper supplies in your vehicles just in case, and just know that AAA will be there every step of the way.”

During long distance trips, Covert also suggested to stay connected with the destination, and plan routes ahead of time.