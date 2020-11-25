AAUW Seeks Scholarship Applicants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch, is seeking applicants for several scholarships, including a $5,000 scholarship given in the name of News Four’s Jacquie Walker. Details on these scholarships can be found at aauwbuffalo.org.

The organization raises money for its scholarships and educational programs by hosting a giant annual used book sale each spring. Unfortunately, the sale had to be canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the book sale and the distribution of scholarships are expected to resume in 2021.

The Jacquie Walker Scholarship goes to a college junior or senior from Western New York who excels in both academics and in service to her community. The scholarship is given to honor Jacquie for her longstanding support of the AAUW’s Buffalo chapter. The $5,000 scholarship is a grant, not a loan. Financial need is not a consideration to earn this scholarship. The deadline to apply is January 11.

The American Association of University Women is a non-partisan, national grassroots organization that has been empowering women as individuals and as a community since 1881. The mission of the AAUW is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.

LATEST: