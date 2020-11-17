Absentee ballots bring win for Wallace in NYS 143rd Assembly District race

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Democrat incumbent Monica Wallace will win re-election in the 143rd Assembly District after more than 10,938 absentee ballots were counted Tuesday.
According to the Erie County Board of Elections, Wallace received 8,272 to Republican Frank C. Smierciak ‘s 2,657. There were nine write-in votes.
The current vote totals stand at 34,929 for Wallace and 31,638 for Smierciak. There are still 566 valid affidavit ballots to be counted.
