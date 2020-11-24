Across the Niagara River, the coronavirus surged after Canadian Thanksgiving

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (WIVB) – Daily coronavirus cases increased by about 200% in the month following Canadian Thanksgiving in the Niagara Region of Ontario, according to data released by the region’s public health authorities.

Across the border, the holiday was celebrated on October 12th. On that day, there were about 10 new daily COVID-19 cases in the region on a 7-day rolling average. By early November, there were roughly 30 new daily cases.

Source: Niagara Region Public Health

“There were definitely some groups of people we found and traced back to gatherings they had over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the Acting Medical Officer of Health in the Niagara Region. “There’s some people who maybe didn’t have a large gathering. But nonetheless that meant infection spread to that small group of people.”

In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving in the United States, which is Thursday, public officials have been urging people not to get together for celebrations. Instead, they are being urged to celebrate with only their immediate household.

“We don’t want to see the same here,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz of the Canadian numbers. “We want people to take it seriously. Just have Thanksgiving with your immediate family and no one else.”