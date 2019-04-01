Accomplice in fatal Lisbon Avenue shooting pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Moore pleaded guilty to one count of First-degree Manslaughter on Friday in front of Supreme Court Justice William Boller.

Moore and Alexander are being held without bail.

Both face a maximum of 25 years when they are sentenced.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and Alexander’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL: This morning the Erie County DA announced the arraignment of a second person in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Williams on Lisbon Avenue last September.

19-year-old Anthony Moore of Buffalo has been arraigned and charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams was shot and killed by 18-year-old Damoni Alexander who pleaded guilty last Wednesday to one count of 1st degree manslaughter.

Moore is accused of providing Alexander with the gun and encouraging him to shoot Williams during a verbal altercation. He’s being held without bail.

No return date is set for Moore at this time. If convicted Moore faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Alexander will be sentenced on June 7th at 9:30 a.m.