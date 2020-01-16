Administrator lays out plans for new ER at Eastern Niagara Hospital

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Eastern Niagara Hospital officials say they’re working to provide better quality care that includes plans for a brand new emergency department.

“Certainly we’ve made a lot of hard decisions this past year,” said Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Anne McCaffrey says those decisions included filing for Chapter 11 banckruptcy last fall and closing the child psychiatric services transition unit at the hospital.

Acccording to administrators, that closure affected 20 employees. After offering services at 7 different locations the hospital is now down to 3 locations.

“People have just been concerned they saw the financial challenges that we were facing and the decision that the board and our administration had to make to get through that but we’re working very hard to get through that but we’re working very hard to come up with a viable plan for the future and we’re confident we’re going to be here,” said

McCaffrey held a meeting this week to address any issues and explain to the community their plan moving forward.

“We have plans to build a new emergency department which will be an addition to our building. new construction and it will enable us to treat more patients in a state-of-the-art emergency department facility,” said McCaffrey.

Despite financial woes, McCaffrey says this $7 million project is funded by the state and community foundations. She says that money is only for the new emergency department.

McCaffrey says she hopes this will show the hospital to working to get on a better track..

“Really we want the public to know that we have a solid plan for restructuring and that we’re going to be here for the long haul to serve our community,” said McCaffrey.

When asked if they’ll hire more staff for the new ER, McCaffrey says they’re looking into that. She says they should hear from the state in the coming weeks about the final stages.

They plan to break ground for the new emergency department in the Spring.