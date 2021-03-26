Adult day health care centers can reopen in NYS under new guidelines

(WIVB) — Adult day health care centers across New York State are getting the green light to reopen after a year of being closed.

But these facilities and patients have an uphill battle ahead of them.

To start, the buildings need to get up and running before they can welcome folks back in.

They will be following strict infection control standards set by the state. That means filtration systems need to be checked and personal pro will be ordered.

Masks are also mandatory and a negative covid test will need to be shown within three days of returning to the program.

As for those who depend on these centers for physical and occupational therapy, meals, and basic care like showering, it won’t be a simple transition.

The executive director of the ADHC Council says after over a year of relying solely on caregivers, it’s likely many registrants have had setbacks.

Executive Director Anne Hill said, “It’s going to take a team of professionals to really assess where people are what their needs are what their social-emotional needs are at this point. “

Hill added it’s a relief that they can start helping people again, but it will likely be a rebuilding year for those seven western New York facilities.