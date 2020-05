(WIVB) – Nurses at Oishei Children’s Hospital stepped up to help the grieving family of a 27-year-old mother of five who died during childbirth last month on what was sure to be a difficult Mother’s Day.

Jeiza Torres leaves behind five girls, including the newborn, and their father.

Nurses organized a drive-by parade Sunday morning, dropping off gifts and heartfelt wishes for Torres’ family.