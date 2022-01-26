After nearly two years, Labatt Brew House set to reopen in mid-March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s been nearly two years since the Labatt Brew House last served up brews to the public.

But the 3,000 sq. ft. brewery and tasting room is expected to reopen for big events at the nearby KeyBank Center by mid-March, officials with Labatt USA announced on Wednesday. The brewery and its equipment have been cleaned and prepared for brewing.

The Draft Room, which is next to the Labatt Brew House, reopened last year and is back to regular operations.

The Labatt Brew House, 79 Perry St., opened in Nov. 2018 as Labatt’s first innovation brewery in the U.S. However, the pandemic caused rapid changes in the beer industry, causing Labatt USA to adapt their business to importing and marketing, said Rich Andrews, chief executive officer of FIFCO USA, parent-company to Labatt USA.

“With the cancellation of events and more limited traffic around the Labatt Brew House, we have chosen to keep it closed until we could devise a plan that made sense for Labatt,” Andrews said. “Now that the Draft Room is open, we are planning to reopen the Labatt Brew House with an emphasis on serving our customers in the Cobblestone district while maintaining an efficient operational model.”