BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Popular radio station STAR 102.5 conducted its final show on Friday morning following the station’s sale — but luckily for fans of STAR, the brand will carry on in Western New York on another local station.

STAR 102.5 listeners have a new option on the Buffalo airwaves courtesy of Townsquare Media: The New Star 96.1.

The New Star 96.1, formerly 96.1 The Breeze, will feature pop music from the ’90s to today, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and plenty of others.

Most notably to a lot of Western New Yorkers, it will carry on 102.5’s cherished tradition as Buffalo’s Christmas Station, playing holiday songs throughout the season.

Townsquare Media also announced in a release that, as part of The New Star 96.1, “Feel Good Mornings with Dave Fields” will continue every weekday morning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Listen while you work with Jess Rowe will follow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jen Austin will be on for the evening commute home from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Delilah will be featured every night from 7 p.m. to midnight.

STAR 102.5 was sold by its station owners Audacy to a contemporary Christian radio group, resulting in Friday being the last day on the air for the station and longtime morning host Rob Lucas.

The switch took place at 10 a.m., and while Lucas said he’s not going anywhere despite the end of his time at STAR 102.5, it remains unknown if he will be a part of The New Star 96.1.