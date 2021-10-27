AG Letitia James to announce if she plans on running for governor in coming days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will announce if she intends to throw her hat in the ring in the race for NYS governor in the coming days.

Kimberly Peeler-Allen, senior advisor for Attorney General Letitia James’ campaign told News 4 AG James has made a decision and will announce her plans soon.

