AG Letitia James to announce if she plans on running for governor in coming days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Letitia James (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will announce if she intends to throw her hat in the ring in the race for NYS governor in the coming days.

Kimberly Peeler-Allen, senior advisor for Attorney General Letitia James’ campaign told News 4 AG James has made a decision and will announce her plans soon.

“Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race. She will be announcing it in the coming days,” said Kimberly Peeler-Allen, Senior Advisor for Attorney General Letitia James’ campaign.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now