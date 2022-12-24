CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed through 11 a.m. Monday due to high winds and low visibility, per an announcement from the NFTA’s Kelly Khatib.

NFTA Transit Police, Buffalo Airport Fire, and Airfield teams have been working to help stranded motorists and reportedly provided shelter for around 60 people.

Airport officials also said there are multiple cars stranded in the area of BNIA, near Genesee Street and Cayuga Road, and urged the public to abide by the driving ban.

