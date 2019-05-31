Akron man sentenced for leaving the scene of a crash that injured a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: The Akron man who admitted to leaving the scene of an accident that injured a child is headed to jail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced today, Matthew Jendresky will spend the next year in jail for his role in the incident that left an 8-year-old with a cut on the forehead that required surgery.

ORIGINAL: Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced 40-year-old Matthew Jendresky of Akron pleaded guilty to drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident that injured a child.

Jendresky hit a woman’s vehicle with his Dodge Ram pickup truck in the area of Clarence Center Road and Cummings Road in the Town of Newstead in October 2018.

The woman was driving with her two children in the backseat, ages six and eight, at the time of the incident.

Officials say Jendresky, driving under the influence of alcohol, crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and cause a head-on collision with the woman’s Prius.

He then put the pickup truck in reverse to force the two cars apart and hit the Prius again as he attempted to drive around, causing damage to the rear end of the car.

Jendresky ran into a wooded area a short distance away from the scene after he parked in the driveway of a home on Cummings Road and saw emergency responders coming to the crash site.

He was located by authorities 90 minutes later.

The 8-year-old suffered a large cut on her forehead as a result of the crash. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she underwent surgery for the wound.

Jendresky pleaded guilty to the highest charge on Thursday.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 14 where he faces a maximum of a year in jail.

