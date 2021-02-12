Albright-Knox reopens Northland Campus featuring new exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Albright-Knox Art Museum reopened its Northland Campus today.

The gallery debuted a new exhibit tonight called “The materiality of migration.”

It showcases the works of Latin-American artists who are using their craft to tell stories about their communities.

People are coming from all over to get a look at the artwork.

“It’s really cool to learn about immigration and what everybody had to go through and it’s also cool to kind of learn and see it through art and see it through a different form.” Ryan Kolesar, traveled from Cleveland

The exhibit will run through mid-May.