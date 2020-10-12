Albright-Knox unveils Allentown Pride mural

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Albright-Knox hosted a celebration ceremony for a new mural Sunday.



The Allentown Pride Mural focuses on recognizing the history of LGBTQ + activists.

It features key figures in the history of the movement.



Albright-Knox’s curator of public art said the mural honors the struggle and bravery and sacrifice of all those who helped establish equality.



“At the Albright-Knox we believe in art that inspires and uplifts all people and this mural is a great example of that. As we celebrate national coming out day, I’m proud to represent the community of loving and supportive allies for our friends and loved ones in the lgbtq+ community,” said Aaron Ott.

The mural is located at 44 Allen street.