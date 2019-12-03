All eyes to be on Bishop Richard Malone Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For a second straight day Tuesday, a Diocese of Buffalo spokesperson had no comment on reports Bishop Richard Malone would soon be leaving his post.

Sources tell News 4 Malone, 73, will take an early retirement as he continues to face intense criticism over his handling of the clergy sex abuse crisis. Bishops in the Roman Catholic Church typically retire at age 75. News that Malone would resign this week was first reported Monday by Catholic blogger Rocco Palmo, who said the announcement would likely be made Wednesday.

When the Vatican press office released its daily bulletin Tuesday at noon local time, it made no mention of Malone under the “resignations and assignments” section.

Palmo’s report indicated that Most Rev. Edward Scharfenberger, who serves as bishop in the Diocese of Albany, will temporarily take over operational control of the Diocese of Buffalo as apostolic administrator once Malone leaves.

“There has been no announcement from the Holy See regarding the Diocese of Buffalo,” a Diocese of Albany spokesperson told News 4’s sister station, WTEN on Monday. “Unless and until the Holy See makes an announcement, we cannot offer any comment.”

Scharfenberger has been the bishop of Albany since 2014. The Brooklyn native served as a priest in his home diocese prior to that. While he was in Brooklyn, Scharfenberger was a member of the Diocesan Review Board for Sexual Abuse of Minors.

In September, he issued an open letter on the clergy sex abuse crisis to Catholics in Albany.

“Do not rush to judge those who bring accusations forward,” Scharfenberger wrote, “or those who are accused.”