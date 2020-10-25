All local grocery store Buffalo Artisan Food Traders opens in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new one of a kind grocery store opened its doors for Queen City customers Sunday.



It’s called the Buffalo Artisan Food Traders and it’s located in the Northtown Plaza on Bailey Avenue.



The reason this shop is so unique is that it sells all local products. You can find all your Western New York favs like Kissed by the Sun Spices, Fetch Dog Treats, Keeping Traditions Pierogi, and many more.

Co-owner Richard Fickhesen says they wanted to lend a hand to mom and pop shops who were hurting during the pandemic.



“A lot of the local food makers that we see at farmer’s markets were kind of struggling in light of covid so we decided to open the first Western New York all local grocery market. Everything we have in store is made by a small family-owned business here in the area.”

Free delivery is available if you are within a 15 mile radius of the store.

