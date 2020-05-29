All summer festivals, concerts canceled in Town of Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – All festivals and concerts in the months of June, July, and August have been canceled in the Town of Cheektowaga due to COVID-19, the town announced Friday.

Summer youth programs and camps are also canceled, with the exception of the lunch program.

Town pools, the town ice rink, and the senior center remain closed. Senior nutrition programs and transportation services to doctor appointments continue.

Town facilities are accessible to the public by appointments only. Residents with questions about building permits can contact the Building and Plumbing Department at (716) 686-3470.