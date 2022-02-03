Allegany County judge removed from office for ‘sexually charged’ Facebook posts, NRA fundraising

(WIVB) – A justice for two courtrooms in Allegany County has been removed from office for posting “sexually charged” content on Facebook and engaging in fundraising for the National Rifle Association, among other things.

The determination to remove David R. Stilson from the bench at Alma Town Court and Andover Village Court was made in January by the New York State Commission on Judicial Comment. But the documents were released publicly for the first time Wednesday. (You can read them below.)

According to commission documents, Stilson in 2014 posted on Facebook images that “were demeaning toward women or otherwise offensive.” Also in 2014, Stilson posted on his public Facebook page that he was “looking for a few more friends to attend the Friends of the NRA Banquet in Olean on March 15th” at $180 per person. Another post said, “Come [to] the Friends of The NRA Banquet with me and learn more about this,” above a link captioned, “New York Troopers and Sheriffs refusing to enforce SAFE Act.”

According to the commission, “Each judge is obligated to ‘act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary’ and must observe high standards of conduct ‘so that the integrity and independence of the judiciary will be preserved.’”

In addition, the commission stated that, “Each judge must also ‘conduct all of the judge’s extra-judicial activities so that they do not … detract from the dignity of judicial office.’”

“Respondent violated these Rules when he made public Facebook posts which we find to have objectified and denigrated women and included degrading, vulgar and disturbing images of women that are not appropriate for a judge to be posting publicly,” the commission wrote.

Stilson never responded to the complaints, the commission said.

In emails Stilson apparently sent to a commission member in October 2021, which the commission posted online, he stated that he received the motion papers and “As I am sure you have seen that after are (sic) meeting in your office, I have a much better understanding of the rules on social media. Have changed the settings, and what I like and share.”

Stilson had been a justice in Alma since 2001 and his term would have expired in 2025. His judgeship in Andover began in 2019.