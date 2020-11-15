Allegany County reporting 673 total cases of Coronavirus, 475 recovered

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– As of Saturday, November 14, Allegany County is reporting 673 cases of coronavirus with 475 recovered. A total of 25 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

The county’s health department saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity rates with a current 7-day rolling average of 6.4 percent and a 14 –day rolling average of 5.0 percent

according to the New York State County dashboard.

Officials are asking the public to continue to take the necessary steps in order to stop the spread in order to prevent possible color zone designation. They say they are starting to see an uptick in cases related to our K-12 schools linked with parents or other household members being ill.

