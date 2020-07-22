4 indicted in connection with homicide in Allegany County

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) –In Allegany County, four men have been indicted in connection with the death of Nicholas Burdge.

This past March, New York State police found the body of the 23-year-old victim off the shore of the Genesee River in the Town of Willing. His body was wrapped in a sheet and garbage bags.

Dylan Coomer, Brandon Poehmel, Howard Burroughs and a fourth person whose name was redacted from court documents are facing charges of murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, assault and conspiracy.

According to the indictment, they duct taped Burdge’s body to a chair, put a pillow case over his head, and a put a washcloth in his mouth before beating him to death.

Officials say this happened inside of a home on Main St. in Wellsville.

Attorneys representing Coomer are trying to dismiss the indictment against their client.