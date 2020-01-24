76-year-old man who uses wheelchair dies in Allegany County fire

TOWN OF GENESEE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 76-year-old man died in a fire in Allegany County early Friday morning.

New York State police say someone called them around 4:30 a.m. to report a fire on Bells Brook Rd. in the Town of Genesee.

According to authorities, the caller heard a smoke alarm and then located a burning computer.

Although the caller tried to put out the fire, they were unsuccessful.

The caller also tried to get Charles Hollowell, 76, and his wheelchair out of the residence, but could not.

The caller then went outside to contact emergency services. Hollowell was later found dead inside the residence.

No foul play is suspected in this incident.