Victims of fatal Allegany County crash identified: ‘These were all good kids’

TOWN OF BURNS , N.Y. (WIVB) — The victims of the fatal crash in Allegany County that killed four Dansville teenagers and injured another have been identified.

Rebecca Earner, 16; Ambra E. Eddleton,16; Justin D. Carpenter, 14; and Krystin Wolfanger, 14, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“These were our kids,” Dr. Paul Alioto said, the superintendent of the Dansville Central School District. “These were all good kids.”

Kelsi Bird, 16, was taken by Mercy Flight and treated for non-life threatening injuries. State Police say she was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Carpenter, Wolfanger, Earner and Bird were students at Dansville High School in Livingston County. Eddleton did not attend Dansville High School. The superintendent of Dansville Central Schools, Dr. Paul Alioto, said they’re getting through this devastating time by supporting one another.

“We are Dansville,” Alioto said. “We stand together in the best and in the worst of times, we stand together now in mind body, and spirit with the families of the victims and we stand together, and we will get through this together.”

According to NYSP, the accident took place 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on County Road 13C in the Town of Burns.

Officials say Earner, who was the driver, failed to stop for a stop sign, traveled through the intersection, struck an embankment and hit a tree.

The school district issued a statement on its website Saturday night confirming the deaths. Dansville High School said leaders will be on hand Sunday through Tuesday to support those affected.

New York State Police are still investigating the crash.

“No brakes were used in that impact, so there’s a lot that can play into that,” NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan said. “Was there weather? Was it foggy? Having that many young people in a car, was that a distraction, just because the amount of people in the car? What was going on in the car? Were they actually driving distracted? So there’s a lot of things that we still have to look at. Those are things we’re still investigating.”