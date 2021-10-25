Alfred “catnapper” arrested for allegedly stealing two cats

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have arrested an Alfred woman after an alleged “catnapping.”
According to New York State Police in Amity, two cats were stolen on County Route 42 in the town of Alfred on Oct. 18. State Police say Morgan Rebstock, 20, allegedly stole the cats and returned them to her home in Alfred.
The cats were later returned to the owner and Rebstock was arrested by New York State Police.
Rebstock was issued an appearance ticket for the town of Alfred court, where she is to appear in November 2021.
