Alfred State College ready to welcome students back next month

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alfred State College’s reopening plan has been approved by the state.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, but a number of students will be back on campus three weeks before that.

On August 3, some students will arrive for applied lab requirements needed to complete some spring classes. They’ll will be contacted with details.

Student athletes will start arriving on August 10. Alfred says “an elongated process for arrival of first-year students” will follow this.

Every student will undergo a health screening and a contact-free check-in process. They will also receive a care package that contains a thermometer, mask, information packet and refillable sanitizer container.

Like many other schools in the area, Alfred is removing its mid-fall break.

In-person classes will conclude on November 25, and remote instruction will take place after students return from Thanksgiving break, concluding on December 11.

Here are the other changes Alfred is making for the semester:

– “Family Units” will be identified in residential housing to promote the social and emotional needs of a tight-knit living group watching out for one another’s health and well-being. – Every morning each student, faculty, and staff member must affirm their own health or stay home. – Face covers will be worn when in public to follow state rules, facilitate personal safety, and to protect the health of others when it is not possible to maintain a social distance of at least six feet. – Space is reserved for precautionary quarantine or isolation as needed for containment and contact tracing Alfred State College

“I’m eager to welcome students back to campus this fall,” said Alfred State College President Dr. Skip Sullivan. “I believe we have a plan for providing a safe and spectacular college experience on our campus. We will all be working together and proving that we are Pioneer Strong.”

