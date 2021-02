ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Allegany County Health Department says it will change its quarantine requirements to align with recommendations from the CDC.

Among those changes, people who have received both doses of COVID vaccines will be exempt from quarantine, starting two weeks after receiving the second dose, for up to three months as long as they have no symptoms.

The exemption will not include vaccinated hospital patients or skilled care residents who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.