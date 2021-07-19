Allegany County Fair begins Monday

WELLSVILLE, N.Y (WIVB) — The Allegany County Fair is underway.

There are some new events this year, as well as a return of some oldies.

Monday evening, things get down and dirty with a truck pull. New this year, there are garden tractor and outlaw pulls.

There will also be a kids rodeo and demolition derby later in the week.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 24.

Tickets start at $10, except on Wednesday, when they’re only five dollars.