Allegany County Fair begins Monday

Allegany County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSVILLE, N.Y (WIVB) — The Allegany County Fair is underway.

There are some new events this year, as well as a return of some oldies.

Monday evening, things get down and dirty with a truck pull. New this year, there are garden tractor and outlaw pulls.

There will also be a kids rodeo and demolition derby later in the week.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 24.

Tickets start at $10, except on Wednesday, when they’re only five dollars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now