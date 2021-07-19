WELLSVILLE, N.Y (WIVB) — The Allegany County Fair is underway.
There are some new events this year, as well as a return of some oldies.
Monday evening, things get down and dirty with a truck pull. New this year, there are garden tractor and outlaw pulls.
There will also be a kids rodeo and demolition derby later in the week.
The fair runs through Saturday, July 24.
Tickets start at $10, except on Wednesday, when they’re only five dollars.
- New way to measure quality of life for kidney failure patients shows promising results
- ‘I am no longer scared to hide who I am’: NHL prospect comes out as gay
- Hundreds of cyclists arrive in Albany after starting 400-mile ride in Buffalo
- Eight Days of Hope helping Masten District with home repairs
- Allegany County Fair begins Monday